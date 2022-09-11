Video Shows Heavy Smoke After Cars Catch Fire Outside Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami-Dade Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot🔥🐬| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/mxfRGqThCj — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 11, 2022

According to MDFD, at least five cars are on fire at this time.

Video appears to show a big cloud of black smoke coming out of the parking lot just outside the stadium.

The parking lot was full due to the Miami Dolphins' home opener against the New England Patriots.

Dolphins say it was a vehicle fire and it is under control. Fire department is working on it. Smoke has since cleared. https://t.co/Bw33HN3Chp — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) September 11, 2022

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but there are no injuries or transports reported.

