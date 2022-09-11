Miami-Dade

Video Shows Heavy Smoke After Cars Catch Fire Outside Hard Rock Stadium

By NBC 6

The Miami-Dade Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon.

According to MDFD, at least five cars are on fire at this time.

Video appears to show a big cloud of black smoke coming out of the parking lot just outside the stadium.

The parking lot was full due to the Miami Dolphins' home opener against the New England Patriots.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but there are no injuries or transports reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHard Rock Stadiumcars on fire
