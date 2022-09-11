Video Shows Heavy Smoke After Cars Catch Fire Outside Hardrock Stadium

The Miami-Dade Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon.
According to MDFD, at least five cars are on fire at this time.
Video appears to show a big cloud of black smoke coming out of the parking lot just outside the stadium.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The parking lot was full due to the Miami Dolphins' home opener against the New England Patriots.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but there are no injuries or transports reported.
Local
This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.