Video shows Hialeah drive-by shooting that has man accused of trying to murder ex-friend

New surveillance video shows a drive-by shooting in Hialeah that has a man facing charges for allegedly trying to murder his former friend.

Andres Rivera-Grass, 36, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Andres Rivera-Grass

The incident happened on Nov. 16 outside a business at 2802 West 3rd Avenue when Rivera-Grass arrived in a black Cadillac, got out and became involved in a heated argument with the victim, an arrest report said.

As Rivero-Grass left, he said "I will be back," the report said.

Rivero-Grass returned a short time later in a black Jeep Cherokee and drove by the business, opening fire on the victim, who ran for cover, the report said.

Surveillance video shows the victim and two other people trying to flee from the gunfire as the SUV rolled past then fled the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The victim told police he'd previously been friends with Rivera-Grass for several years and identified him as the shooter, the report said.

Rivera-Grass spoke with investigators and denied being the shooter. He was arrested and booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available.