Video shows high-speed chase end in rollover crash, foot pursuit in Florida

Wild new video shows a man taken into custody after a high-speed chase in Florida ended in a rollover crash and foot chase.

The chase happened Saturday in Ocala and began when police responded to a call of a disturbance in a Wendy's parking lot where a person had reportedly brandished a rifle, Ocala Police officials said.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Voshon Brown, fled the scene, prompting the pursuit.

Dashcam video released by police showed the suspect fleeing at high speeds in the wrong lane and crashing into another car.

At one point, he crashes into a sign and momentarily stops but drives off again.

He eventually crashed through a wooden fence and flipped the car, then fled on foot.

Police bodycam shows an officer in a foot pursuit of Brown, who has a rifle in his hands.

At one point he ditched the rifle but continued to flee, until an officer caught up to him and used his Taser to take him down, police said.

The rifle was recovered and police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Brown's car, officials said.

Brown, a convicted felon, was booked into jail on charges including including aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.