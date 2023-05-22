Video Shows Hollywood Charter Boat Rescuing Fishermen After Boat Capsizes

Three fishermen are back home after a rough day at sea when the boat they were on capsized. The trio nearly lost their lives, but a nearby charter boat spotted the men in distress and pulled them to safety.

“Thank God, thank God they saw us, that’s all I could say," said a fisherman. "Thank God because I thought I was dying."

Mondays are not the busiest days on the water, so the men were lucky they were spotted in time. That boat charter company, Lady Pamela Sports Fishing, jumped right into action when they saw another boat almost completely underwater.

The rescue was captured on cellphone video.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“Hey guys, on the right side of the boat, we have people in distress. We’re gonna be helping them on our boat, so be prepared," said a voice on a microphone to the guests on the boat.

Then the same voice can be heard yelling to the men in distress, saying, “Calling Coast Guard for you guys."

It was the first mate who spotted the men.

"The waving arms. Just the waving arms. Sometimes you see guys on Jet Skis get our response or kayakers," said the first mate.

The 22-foot fisherman's boat was found upside down about a mile offshore from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. It took on the water so fast, the guys in fear for their lives didn’t have time to call for help or signal for distress

The three men on board got on top of the boat and clung to safety, hoping somebody would see them before it was too late. The crew on board the Lois Ann, operated by Lady Pamela Sports Fishing, knew just what to do, carefully getting as close as possible and throwing the fishermen life rafts — bringing them to safety.

“I gotta say for 10-15 minutes, I'm screaming my head off, and there were boats right there, and there was nobody moving," said one of the rescued fishermen. "We were sinking and I was like, oh my God, y’all gonna let us die, so I didn’t think he was coming."

The water Monday was relatively calm. The fishermen on board don’t really know why they started taking on water.