Video shows hooded arsonist igniting cars on fire in Lauderhill

Police are searching for a person who was caught on surveillance camera lighting two cars on fire Sunday in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Northwest 34th Terrace, according to Lauderhill Police.

The suspect, wearing a light-colored hoodie and backpack, was seen on surveillance dumping gasoline onto the cars parked on the driveway. He then lit them on fire, and the flames fully engulfed the vehicles.

Police said two people were inside the residence at the time of the arson.

Firefighters extinguished the flames before they reached the home, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).