‘Like it was a bomb': Video shows inferno consuming Miami Gardens home

A house went up in flames in Miami Gardens early Wednesday.

Video shows the inferno that broke out at Northwest 19th Avenue and 185th Terrace, along with several first responders in the neighborhood a few blocks from Hard Rock Stadium.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or what may have caused the flames.

A neighbor woke up to the fire.

"I just heard a booming sound, like it was a bomb that went off real loud, and then it was a small sound," Vanessa Wilcox said, clearly distressed. "So I ran and looked out the sliding glass door and I see the fire. Oh my God!"

She started hosing down her own yard, afraid that the fire would spread.

"When I seen the fire, I just came back here and started spraying because I was concerned," Vanessa Wilcox said, clearly distressed. "I just moved in my house and I didn't need this fire to come over here. So I did the thing I could think of doing, was take the water hose and start spraying."

Thick smoke lingered in the air as firefighters worked the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.