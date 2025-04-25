Video shows kids running for cover during deadly Miami-Dade dealership shooting

Surveillance video shows how children ran for cover as shots rang out in a warehouse district of southwest Miami-Dade, a shooting that would end with the alleged shooter, his half-brother and one other person hospitalized.

The gunfire began with a domestic dispute at Priced Right Motors on Southwest 73rd Avenue and 45th Street. Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said there had been an ongoing family dispute and that the shooter arrived at the business and got into a confrontation, then shot both victims.

Nearby, Donna Carriedo had just stepped out of the home staging business where she works when three frantic children ran up to her.

They were begging for help.

"They were like in panic," Carriedo said. "One of the little girls was on the phone and she was like, 'Can you please let us in and let us hide somewhere because,'—I'm literally getting goosebumps—'because there's some shooting.'"

Carriedo said a man had been dropping off his son, daughter and their friend at a cheerleading facility further down the street. When the shooting happened, the father stayed behind.

Video shows how the children ran from the gunfire searching for cover. They banged on a door that did not open and kept going until they found Carriedo.

"The dad said run and hide and so they went this way," Carriedo said. "I said, 'A shooting where?' They said, 'Don't you hear it, don't you hear it?'"

Carriedo led the children inside to safety, while outside, heavily armed officers swarmed the warehouse district.

Carriedo said deputies searched people and evacuated them, then used her business as a place for more people to take shelter.

When it was safe, the children peeked out the window before deputies reunited them with the siblings' father.

"It was crazy," she said. "I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it happened."