Video shows large brush fire burning in southwest Miami-Dade

A large brush fire was burning in a rural area in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the area of Southwest 31st Lane near Southwest 157th Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a line of fire on the ground and smoke rising into the air.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were notified about the fire around noon and sent crews to assess.

The Florida Forest Service was also notified.