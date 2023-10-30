Florida

Video shows large reptile captured after swimming near shore in Florida beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large reptile was spotted and captured near the shore in Hillsboro Beach Monday.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene as the reptile swam near the coastline until members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came and wrangled the animal.

Video shows FWC workers and police tie up the animal until it was safely transported to the back of a truck.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 is still working to find out what kind of reptile it was.

This article tagged under:

FloridaFWChillsboro beachreptile
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us