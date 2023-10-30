Video shows large reptile captured after swimming near shore in Florida beach

A large reptile was spotted and captured near the shore in Hillsboro Beach Monday.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene as the reptile swam near the coastline until members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came and wrangled the animal.

Video shows FWC workers and police tie up the animal until it was safely transported to the back of a truck.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 is still working to find out what kind of reptile it was.