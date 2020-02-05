Brickell

Video Shows Man Abusing Dog in Elevator of Brickell Condo: Cops

A man is facing an anaimal cruelty charge after police say he was caught on camera beating a dog inside an elevator at a Brickell condominium.

Karim Fathi Ellaisy, 21, was arrested Thursday on a charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Ellaisy was caught on video abusing the 6-month-old Siberian Husky in an elevator at the Brickell Heights building ar 55 Southwest 9th Street.

The video showed Ellaisy walking into the elevator with the Husky, which started urinating on the floor. That's when Ellaisy yanked on the dog's leash, causing it to slam against the elevator wall, the report said.

Ellaisy was also seen slapping the dog with an open hand multiple times before throwing it against the other elevator wall, the report said.

Ellaisy was booked into the Miami-Dade jail and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

The Husky was released to its owner, and animal control was contacted, the arrest report said.

