Video shows man accused of recording woman inside Target fitting room in Fort Lauderdale

A Palm Beach Gardens man is facing more video voyeurism charges after filming a woman in a Target fitting room in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at a Target store on North Federal Highway near East Oakland Park Boulevard on May 31, BSO said.

The 28-year-old victim told investigators that she was getting undressed when a cellphone appeared underneath the stall. She claims she exited the stall and saw Kenneth Constantine, 35, run off.

Newly-released video shows the moments before and after investigators said Constantine used his phone to record the victim in the fitting room.

Surveillance video shows him enter a dressing room with clothes and later run out of the store.

Constantine seen running out of Target store.

Constantine appears to have been a contestant on season 10 of America Ninja Warrior and appeared on NBC6 in 2018. He works as a personal trainer at an Oakland Park gym under the business name Konstant Fitness.

The new video comes just a few days after NBC6 reported on Constantine's arrest for a similar incident at a fitting room at Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

He was charged with three counts of video voyeurism after he allegedly placed his phone over a changing room stall at an H&M store on July 29.

The two women confronted him, and he fled the scene, Sunrise Police said. Authorities had asked for help from the community in locating the suspect and announced his arrest Thursday.

The allegations came as a shock to those who know him.

"We’ve known him for 15 plus years and this is complete news to us. As far as we know, he’s just been a consummate professional. His clients love him, trust him. Obviously we do, too, we’re just shocked and saddened by the news," a colleague who did not want to be identified said.

Pictured: Kenneth Constantine, 35

The colleague went on to say he knew Constantine as a family man.

"He’s married. We know his wife very well, great relationship. We’ve met several times, had dinner together, just shocked," he said.

Constantine was being held on $75,000 bond, jail records showed.