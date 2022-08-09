Video Shows Man Allegedly Threatening Someone With Knife at Kendall Gym

A man was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly threatening someone with a knife at a Kendall gym, police said.

Lenin Sanchez, 57, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Cellphone footage obtained by "Only in Dade" showed the incident at an LA Fitness on Southwest 124th Avenue.

A man, later identified as Sanchez, can be seen arguing with a gym member, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

In the video, someone can be heard saying that the man pulled the knife after being told to stop checking out someone else's girlfriend.

Sanchez was booked into jail and being held on $5,000 bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.