Miami Springs

Video shows man and woman stealing AC unit from Miami Springs hotel

The pair was caught on surveillance video "stealing several AC units from the Holiday Inn Hotel in Miami Springs

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and a woman have been arrested and are accused of stealing several AC units from a Miami Springs Hotel after being caught on surveillance video.

Rachel Diaz, 30, and Jovanni Prieto, 32, are facing several charges including burglary, grand theft, possession of narcotics, and criminal mischief.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Jovanni Prieto and Rachel Diaz / Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami Springs Police announced their arrest through Instagram, thanking their detective bureau, who arrested Diaz and Prieto in "less than 12 hours" after the pair was caught on surveillance video "stealing several AC units from the Holiday Inn Hotel in Miami Springs.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On the surveillance video, Diaz and Prieto could be seen moving what looked like one AC unit across a parking lot.

Both remain in jail as of Thursday, waiting for a bond amount to be set.

Local

Coconut Creek 39 mins ago

Woman arrested in hit-and-run incident in Coconut Creek that left man dead

Pembroke Pines 12 hours ago

Frantic 911 call released in 2-year-old's murder in Pembroke Pines

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Springs
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us