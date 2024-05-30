Video shows man and woman stealing AC unit from Miami Springs hotel

A man and a woman have been arrested and are accused of stealing several AC units from a Miami Springs Hotel after being caught on surveillance video.

Rachel Diaz, 30, and Jovanni Prieto, 32, are facing several charges including burglary, grand theft, possession of narcotics, and criminal mischief.

Jovanni Prieto and Rachel Diaz / Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami Springs Police announced their arrest through Instagram, thanking their detective bureau, who arrested Diaz and Prieto in "less than 12 hours" after the pair was caught on surveillance video "stealing several AC units from the Holiday Inn Hotel in Miami Springs.

On the surveillance video, Diaz and Prieto could be seen moving what looked like one AC unit across a parking lot.

Both remain in jail as of Thursday, waiting for a bond amount to be set.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.