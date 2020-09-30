Video Shows Man Attacking Two Men After Beating Woman on MetroMover

Newly released video shows an accused attacker on the Miami MetroMover targeting two men just minutes after he brutally beat a woman earlier this month.

Joshua James King, 25, faces charges of aggravated battery in the Sept. 4 attack of Andrea Puerta. Footage from the MetroMover's CCTV cameras allegedly show King punching two male passengers.

King is out on bond, but a court hearing was held Wednesday to determine whether he should go back to jail. However, King had no prior criminal record and was entitled to a bond.

"My client had been committed in (Delray Beach) for what the psychiatrists are now announcing as an impression of schizophrenia," said King's defense attorney Julian Stroleny. "Now they're saying his got mental, psychotic issues and they want to release him and to be monitored but they don't know how."

King will remain out on bond as the court seeks to evaluate his mental health status. He is currently staying with his parents in Tallahassee. King's next court date will be Oct. 14.

King allegedly repeatedly punched Puerta, and at one point, threw her against the side of the car. The attack was caught on surveillance cameras.

Attorneys for the victims who were attacked on the Miami MetroMover this month said Wednesday they intend to file lawsuits as the county vowed to beef up security for the mass transit system.