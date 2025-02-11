Caught on Camera

Video shows emotional man banging on NE Miami-Dade home where teen girl died

Authorities had been called to the home at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 107th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, where the victim was found dead inside

By Chris Hush

There were some tense moments at a northeast Miami-Dade home where a teen girl was found dead when a man claiming to be her brother showed up demanding answers Tuesday.

Authorities had been called to the home at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 107th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, where the victim was found dead inside.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials confirmed Tuesday that she was a 17-year-old girl. Her name and cause of death haven't been released.

One person was detained for questioning, officials said.

Later Tuesday, after deputies left and while reporters were still outside the home, a man claiming to be the victim's brother showed up and threatened to shoot up the house.

The man, who was extremely emotional, was banging on the door and window and asking a woman to come out and explain how the victim died.

"Mommy, open the door! Open the door! I’m gonna break this s---!" the man yelled. "Open this s--- bruh! Mommy, I’m going to blow this s--- down. Stop playing with me! Oh my God!"

Deputies responded back to the home and were able to calm the man down after speaking with him.

A family friend of the homeowner said a woman lives in the home with her son, who would bring his girlfriend over.

The incident remains under investigation.

