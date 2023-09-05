Video shows man brutally beaten and pistol-whipped in Deerfield Beach

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera brutally beating and pistol-whipping another man in broad daylight in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened back on July 20 near the 100 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard when the victim told authorities he was attacked by an unknown man.

Surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Tuesday showed the victim walking down a sidewalk when the suspect gets out of a vehicle and approaches him.

The two appear to exchange words before the suspect pulls a gun from his waistband and repeatedly hits the victim.

The video shows the victim fall to the ground as the suspect continues to hit him and they end up in the roadway, just feet from passing vehicles.

The suspect then stops the attack and goes back to the vehicle, where another person hands him what's believed to be a rifle, authorities said.

As the suspect walks around the vheicle with the rifle, the victim quickly walks away. The suspect then leaves the scene in the vehicle.

BSo detectives are searching for the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-321-4328.