Video shows man firing gun in Lauderhill shooting that injured 2 teens: Police

A man accused of shooting two teenagers outside an apartment complex in Lauderhill was arrested on Friday, police said.

Kurt Cranston, 33, is facing several charges including two counts of attempted murder.

According to Lauderhill Police, on Wednesday, a shooting happened on Northwest 43rd Terrace near Northwest 19th Street.

Once at the scene, officers found the first victim in the roadway of Norwest 43rd Terrace and the second victim was found in the back parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teens were identified by family members as 16-year-old Shiraj Reid and 17-year-old Marvin Travis.

They were both transported to the Broward Health Medical Center.

The teens are in recovery and are expected to be OK.

During their investigation, officers obtained surveillance video that allegedly showed Cranston walking near the leasing office of the complex with what appeared to be a gun tucked under his armpit.

Cranston is then seen turning a corner, pulling out the gun and pointing it at a group that was sitting in a courtyard.

The video shows Cranston walking towards the juveniles with his gun pointed at them, and as they ran away, he fired several shots.

Officers said that when they interviewed him, Cranston told them that his motive for the shooting was due to a previous incident that involved the victims on June 1. He told officers that he feared for his life during that incident.

Cranston was then arrested and charged.