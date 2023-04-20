Video Shows Man Following Woman Into Sunrise Home During Violent Burglary

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera following a woman into her Sunrise home during a violent burglary.

The incident happened back on March 31 at an apartment building in the 5800 block of Northwest 16th Place.

Ring video showed the woman walking through the front door of her apartment as the suspect follows close behind.

Sunrise Police said he forced his way inside right before she closed the door, then grabbed her arm.

The woman can be heard screaming in the video before the man fled on foot. She wasn't injured.

The suspect didn't say anything or take any of the woman's property, police said.

According to a Crime Stoppers flyer, the same suspect exposed himself in the same building the day after the burglary. He's also suspected of committing other crimes in the area.

Broward Crime Stoppers Flyer for a violent burglary in Sunrise.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.