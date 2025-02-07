‘Is that a box cutter?': Video shows man hunched over in aftermath of Miami stabbing

Cell phone video appears to have captured the aftermath of a stabbing in Miami that left one man hurt and a father and son arrested.

The stabbing happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Northeast 2nd Street, according to Miami Police.

Investigators say the victim is a 49-year-old man who was hospitalized in stable condition before he was released Friday morning. Police on Friday identified the two suspects as 76-year-old James Rudes and his son, 41-year-old Eliot Ray Rudes.

Witnesses told NBC6 three men got into an argument, and then one pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his neck and shoulder area.

"There was three guys having an altercation. At first, it just looked like an argument. They were trying to, like, press on each other, and then the guy’s friend came out of nowhere with a knife and stabbed the guy in the back, right in the neck,” witness Norshelys Quiles, visibly shaken, said. “The guy was still arguing and he stumbled back and that’s when he touched his neck and realized he got stabbed."

In video of the aftermath, a man in a green shirt who appears to be Eliot Ray Rudes, and a man in a long sleeve dress shirt who appears to be James Rudes, can be seen standing in front of a much taller man in a black hoodie, who is standing but slightly hunched over. A witness confirmed that the men in the video were the ones involved in the stabbing.

Miami-Dade Corrections James Rudes, Eliot Ray Rudes

In the footage, Eliot Ray paces back and forth on the sidewalk, and at one point, his father appears to try to calm him, reaching out toward his chest and touching his arm. James then moves his son off the sidewalk and onto the roadway, but Eliot Ray yells and returns to the man in the black hoodie.

Meanwhile, witnesses talk about the stabbing.

One says: “Get an ambulance.”

Another asks: “He’s holding a–is that a box cutter in his hand?”

Eventually, police cars with lights and sirens on stop at the scene and appear to handcuff Eliot Ray as his father stands beside him and the officer.

According to an arrest report, James was found with a small knife in his pocket.

Quiles, who was shopping with her mother before the stabbing happened, said one of the suspects appeared to gesture at witnesses.

"The guy that was still across the street waving the knife, he started going like this to us,” Quiles said, as she raised her hands in the air, fingers spread apart. “And everybody on the street, so that’s when a bunch of people started running back inside the hotel, and that’s when I called 911.”

He gestured “as if we wanted a piece of him, and we were like, please leave us alone,” Quiles said, short of breath.

“I started shaking, because once again, I’ve never witnessed anything like that, especially so close,” she said. “I couldn’t hear what they were saying to each other, but you can see the screaming and the gestures they were making towards each other. At first, you know, you just think it’s like whatever, they’re probably just going to walk away. But that’s when the guy just took out a knife and just like that, he just stabbed him.”