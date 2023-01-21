Video Shows Man Killed by Off-Duty Officer Outside Homestead Publix

A police standoff ended in an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer fatally shooting a man Saturday evening at a Publix parking lot in Homestead.

A video recorded by a viewer and shared with NBC 6 showed the moment of the incident.

According to investigators, a security guard for the shopping center was alerted to a man looking into a car in the parking lot at 2950 Northeast 8th Street.

Once the security guard confronted the man, the man produced a firearm and discharged it several times into an unoccupied vehicle.

"I heard a lot of shouting, a lot of confusion," said Glen, the viewer who shot the video. "Then I take a look to my left and there's a man holding a gun right by his car and started shooting inside of his car."

The video shows the moment the off-duty MDPD police officer, who was in the parking lot, was alerted by the gunshots and got out of his car to investigate.

As the off-duty officer approached the scene, a City of Homestead Police officer arrived and began to give the man loud verbal commands to drop the firearm.

After the man refused he was subsequently shot by off-duty officer.

The man was then airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.