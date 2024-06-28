Video shows man leave 3-year-old on side of road after Oakland Park carjacking

Authorities are hoping videos will help catch a man who carjacked a woman in Oakland Park and drove off with her young child in the back seat then left her on the side of the road.

The carjacking happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 850 W. Commercial Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the mother and 3-year-old daughter were involved in a crash with another vehicle and when the mother got out to exchange information with the other driver, a man got into her vehicle and drove away with the 3-year-old still inside.

The mother grabbed onto the vehicle's door and yelled at the man that the child was still inside but he drove away, dragging the mother until she fell to the ground.

A dashcam video released by BSO Friday showed the carjacking suspect removing the child, who was still in her car seat and leaving her on a sidewalk.

Another surveillance video shows the man later ditching the vehicle, while a third video showed him using the mother's credit card at a Family Dollar store.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and a $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4227.