Video shows man on car in North Miami hit-and-run that left him with brain injury

A Broward family is pleading for answers after a man was thrown from a car during a hit-and-run in North Miami that left him with a serious brain injury.

Video obtained by NBC6 Monday shows 38-year-old Arseniy Segan on the hood of a white SUV just moments before he was thrown to the ground back on April 24.

His wife, Palina Segan, said she believes the SUV was a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Palina Segan said the vehicle had rear-ended her husband's car near an Interstate 95 overpass at 125th Street and West 6th Avenue.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She said her husband went to approach the driver to collect his insurance information when the driver took off, with Arseniy Segan on the hood.

"He accelerated really hard, and because of the speed and acceleration, he fell off to the ground and lost his consciousness at that very moment and there was bleeding from his head," Palina Segan said.

She said the SUV's license plate wasn't captured in the video, and investigators have been able to give her few answers.

"I have been very frustrated. I think this is the worst moment in my life," she said.

Arseniy Segan remains hospitalized and more surgeries are expected on his long road to recovery, including a scalp reconstruction.

"It’s just shocking how fragile a human life is," Palina Segan said.

NBC6 has noyt heard from North Miami Police on the investigation. The family has hired an attorney to help with the case and to help find the driver. They're asking for the public's help.

"Please come forward, like we stated, if there’s anything that they saw, anything at all that can help the investigation ongoing because essentially that’s what we’re relying on right now," attorney Karla Lopez-Fernandez said.