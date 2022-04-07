Video Shows Man Repeatedly Smashing Rock Into Fort Lauderdale Business

Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera using a rock to repeatedly smash the front of a Fort Lauderdale business.

The vandalism incident happened in the early morning hours of March 22 outside a Verizon in the 2500 block of N. Federal Highway.

Surveillance footage released by Fort Lauderdale Police on Thursday repeatedly throwing a rock at a surveillance camera before using it to smash a front window.

He's also seen yelling at another camera.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The vandalism caused about $1,000 in damages, according to an incident report.

Police are asking anyone who may know the man to call them at 954-828-5514.