Man ran over mother of his child with pickup truck in Pompano Beach: Deputies

A man was arrested after an argument ended with him running over the mother of his child with a pickup truck, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Disturbing video showed the moment deputies said Edwin Amaya, 32, struck Brenda Hernandez Amaya, 29, with his Ford F-250 on Saturday night. NBC6 stopped the video before the moment of impact.

Broward Sheriff's detectives said the two had gotten into an argument over their shared child near 130 S.W. Eighth Street before Edwin Amaya got into his truck and then intentionally drove it into Hernandez Amaya.

Edwin Amaya then drove into parked cars while another victim, Omar Munguia-Henrique, was trying to hang onto the vehicle and later fell to the ground, BSO said.

Hernandez Amaya's daughter said she witnessed the traumatic moment.

"I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t talk. I went down stairs, I started running," she said.

Detectives said Hernandez Amaya and Munguia-Henrique were taken to the hospital, where Hernandez Amaya died.

Police say Edwin Amaya ran off from the scene but deputies later tracked him down in the 700 block of South Dixie Highway and arrested him on a premeditated murder charge.

Family told NBC6 that Brenda Hernandez Amaya leaves behind three children and they're hoping to bring her remains to Honduras for a funeral.

Family members also clarified that she shared a 2-year-old son with Edwin Amaya.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact BSO Homicide Detective Steve Novak at 954-321-4325 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.