Caught on Camera

Video shows man shooting attacker in downtown Miami

By Steve Litz

NBC Universal, Inc.

People enjoying dinner in a trendy Miami neighborhood were forced to take cover and huddle inside restaurants, as a shooting happened right outside, in the middle of a street. 

Police responded to a call on the 1300 block of Northeast Miami Court, near the Adrienne Arscht Performing Arts Center about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Edel Perez Rodriguez was armed with a knife and lunged at a second man, stabbing him in the arm.  

Somebody in a nearby high-rise building recorded the incident from start to finish. The video shows the two men in a shouting match, walking in a circle. 

The man who was stabbed was taking steps backward, appearing to retreat, while Rodriguez kept approaching him. 

That’s when police say the victim shot Rodriguez once in the arm. 

The video shows both men walking in different directions after the shooting happened. 

Some people inside those restaurants saw the calamity happen.

“We all look outside and in the street, we see people fighting, and it’s like some guy is trying to get away, someone was trying to stop him and that guy pulled out a gun,” said one witness.

Police flooded the area immediately.

According to investigators, somebody drove Rodriguez to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Investigators went there, interviewed Rodriguez, and then arrested him. He faces one count of attempted murder.

Police have not released the name of the man who fired the gun. He is not expected to be charged with a crime.

