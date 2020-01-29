Video Shows Man Shot While Trying to Stop Lauderdale Lakes Liquor Store Robbery

Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a man who tried to stop an armed robbery at a Lauderdale Lakes liquor store earlier this month in an incident that was caught on camera.

The robbery happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at 101 Liquors at 3435 W. Oakland Park Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The suspect, who was wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask, and was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic handgun, approached the clerk and demanded money before he jumped over the counter and grabbed the cash register drawer, officials said.

After grabbing the register and jumping back over the counter, the suspect was approached by the victim, who hit him in the back of the head. A fight ensued, and the suspect shot the victim in the stomach, knocking the victim to the floor.

The suspect fled the scene in a newer model four-door grey/silver Kia Optima with tinted windows, officials said. The victim, whose name wasn't released, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.