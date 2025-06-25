Video shows man sneaking up on ex-mother-in-law and shooting her in head: Cops

New video shows the moment a man was seen crouching while trying to get into his ex-mother-in-law's Miami Gardens house, where he then allegedly shot her twice.

Bilal Ismail, 49, is facing attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his ex-wife's mother in the hand and head back in April.

In the video obtained by NBC6, Ismail made it inside the ex-mother-in-law's apartment and within the 15 seconds he is inside, two shots are heard. Ismail then casually walked out and closed the door, the video shows.

Shortly after, the victim is heard moaning in pain and seen bloody while wobbling and trying to get anyone's attention.

Luckily a passerby stops by and gets her help.

Ismail is accused of shooting his mother-in-law at a home in the 400 block of 203rd Terrace. He then fled the scene after the shooting but was taken into custody the next day, police said.

During Ismail's first appearance in court, the victim's daughter, his ex-wife, told the judge he had been stalking her for months and had put four GPS trackers on her car.

The woman said Ismail hated her mom and had threatened to kill her.

Police said during a hearing earlier this month, Ismail admitted to having issues with his ex-mother-in-law.

"Basically, he did everything he needed to do for her and the kids, but after the money was gone, that’s when she decided to kick him out, and that the mother-in-law was also involved in that and tried to get him away from him for somebody younger," said Miami Gardens Police Officer Gary Florencio during a June hearing.

Prosecutors also stated Ismail knew the woman was home alone when he secretly went into the property, cut the internet wires to prevent the cameras from recording, and shot the woman.

On the other hand, Ismail's attorneys claimed he shot in self-defense after the woman allegedly attacked him. New documents obtained by NBC6 also show Ismail might try to claim he was insane at the time of the crime.

"He went to that home, he cut the internet wires, he crouched to get into the home in a way to avoid detention. He then entered the home and we saw in the video the 2 shots he fired at Ms. Cruz. He then left the resident locked the door made sure the door was locked and walked away as if nothing ever happened," Judge Christine Hernandez said earlier this month where she later denied granting Ismail a bond.

Ismail is facing up to life in prison if convicted and must stay in jail until trial.