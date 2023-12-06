Video shows man stealing cargo van before high-speed chase in Miami-Dade

New cellphone video shows what led up to a dramatic high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

The video posted to social media, showed the suspect in the vehicle, pulling out of a parking lot before speeding off.

The driver then took Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along I-95 southbound -- after they attempted to stop him near Northwest 79th Street.

Video from Only in Dade also showed one of the P.I.T. maneuver attempts to stop the driver, which sent the van spinning.

After several attempts, a successful P.I.T. maneuver on the van near State Road 112, caused it to crash.

The driver tried to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

The driver's identity and possible charges have not been released.