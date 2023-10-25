Video shows man sucker-punching elderly shopper at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera sucker-punching an elderly shopper at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart in an unprovoked attack.

The incident happened back on Oct. 11 at the Walmart at 3001 N. State Road 7.

"This is completely callous, cruel, uncalled for, whatever word you want to use to describe it," said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. "It’s unacceptable."

RAW: Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows a suspect punching an elderly shopper in a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the elderly man was leaving the store with a bag in his hand and had gone through the first set of sliding doors when the suspect approached and punched him twice in the face.

"This was a completely brazen and unprovoked attack on an elderly man who was just going about his day-to-day activities," Codd said.

Surveillance footage released by BSO on Wednesday showed the suspect walking into the store, punching the man and then leaving.

Officials said the attacker did not steal anything from the victim, and the victim does not know the attacker and did not have words with him prior to the incident.

"It’s never OK to use violence in any way against any group whatsoever," Codd said. "Certainly, our senior citizens should be safe when they go out shopping."

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Detectives are trying to find the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-321-4238.