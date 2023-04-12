Video Shows Man Swinging Machete at Another Man in Kendall

A man who was caught on camera swinging a machete at another man at a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 12700 block of Southwest 88th Street in Kendall just before 6:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a man walking in the parking lot armed with a machete.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the man armed with the machete approach three other men.

At one point, he's seen swinging the machete at one of the other men.

Video from Only in Dade showed a large police presence in the parking lot attempting to get the machete away from the man. Officers were able to take the machete away from the man and take him into custody, officials said.

Courtesy Only in Dade

Police have not released the man's identity or said what charges he may face.

It was unknown if anyone was injured.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.