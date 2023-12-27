Video shows mangled car following rollover crash in Hialeah

Police are investigating after a rollover crash in Hialeah Tuesday sent one driver to the hospital, officials said.

According to Hialeah Police, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers responded to West 28th Avenue and West 76th Street in reference to a two-vehicle traffic accident, where one car rolled over.

Images captured by Chopper 6 showed a white vehicle overturned on the side of the road as police investigated in the area.

As a result of the accident, police said one driver was airlifted and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.