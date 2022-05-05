Video Shows Man's Execution-Style Murder in Fort Lauderdale Store

Family members and police are searching for a killer behind a shocking execution-style killing at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store that was caught on camera.

The crime happened inside Tony’s Market, a convenience store near Sunrise Boulevard and Interstate 95 back on March 13.

Surveillance footage from the store shows several people inside the store, including 34-year-old Steven Black.

At one point, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walks into the store, pulls out a gun and fatally shoots Black near the entrance.

Colette Black, the victim's mother, said she's shocked someone would've targeted her son.

"He would do anything for anybody, a gentle giant, that’s all he was, he would look out for anybody," she said.

There is a reward for information on Black’s death, and his family posted flyers in the neighborhood, but his mother said someone keeps removing them.

"We have been putting them out but somebody has been taking them down so we don’t know who is doing that," she said. "But someone knows what happened to my son, someone knows who did that to my son, and they just need to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.