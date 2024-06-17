Florida

Video shows massive hole open up near home in Florida

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A massive hole opened up behind a home in Hernando County.

Chopper aerials of the home showed a huge hole in the ground that appeared to be several feet deep.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The incident happened in Weeki Wachee. It's unclear when the hole formed, but the area around the opening was roped off with yellow tape and orange netting.

Check back with NBC6 for updates on this story.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us