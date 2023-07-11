Video shows meat thief pulling knife on West Miami supermarket manager: Police

Police are searching for an alleged meat thief who was caught on camera pulling a knife on a West Miami grocery store manager who tried to stop him.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on July 3 at the Tropical Supermarket on Southwest 8th Street.

West Miami Police Det. Richard Menor said it was close to closing time when the suspect walked into the store and made his way to the meat section, where he started loading beef products into a backpack.

The store's manager approached him and words were exchanged, but when the manager tried to stop him, he pulled out a pocket knife and lunged at the manager, Menor said.

"He made a statement in the sense of 'go ahead and call the police cause it will at least give me time to eat my meal,' something to that effect," Menor said.

The suspect continued to put meat in the backpack then left the store, hopped on a bicycle and fled the scene, Menor said.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance footage.

Menor said police are still searching for the suspect.

"We believe he lives in the area close by, because he did come on a bike and leave on a bike," Menor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.