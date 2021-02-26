Video Shows Men Rob Driver at Gunpoint at Miami-Dade Pollo Tropical Drive-Thru

Police are searching for at least two suspects who were caught on camera robbing a driver at gunpoint in the drive-thru at a Pollo Tropical restaurant in Miami-Dade.

The incident happened back in December at the Pollo Tropical on Southwest 152nd Street.

Investigators believe the robbers followed the victim to the fast food eatery from a jewelry store.

Miami-Dade Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of the incident, which showed one suspect approach the driver's side of the car with a gun while the other suspect started smashing on the passenger side window with what appeared to be a brick.

Police said one of the suspects reached into the vehicle and grabbed a satchel containing about $9,000 in cash and a Cuban link chain worth about $10,000.

The victim works at a jewelry store as a designer and police said video showed the suspects following him from the store.

Police are working to identify the suspects.

"Pollo Tropical continues to cooperate with Miami-Dade Police and support their investigation to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for this isolated incident," the restaurant said in a statement.