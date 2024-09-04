Video shows Miami Beach hit-and-run that left woman dead and got officer fired

New surveillance video shows a fatal hit-and-run in Miami Beach that has a driver facing charges and a police officer fired from the force.

The hit-and-run happened the afternoon of April 28, in front of the Miami Beach Police Department at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a woman riding an electric bicycle when she's struck by a blue Ford Bronco, which flees the scene.

The woman on the bicycle, 63-year-old Esmat Ahmed Ibrahim Khedr, was found on the ground unconscious. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she died from her injuries.

According to an arrest warrant, 43-year-old Demarcus Cortez Harrington, of Miramar, was driving the blue Bronco.

Harrington was arrested on July 30 for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The warrant said Harrington tried to pass the electric bicycle but sideswiped it, causing Khedr to be ejected and hit her head against the raised curb.

A witness said he saw Harrington "look back through his passenger side mirror and shrug his shoulders as he sped away from the scene," the report said.

Harrington left the scene without stopping to render aid and parked the Bronco in a nearby alley then fled the area, the warrant said.

After an officer arrived at the scene, a witness returned and told the officer he was with Harrington and that they'd picked up the blue Bronco and a silver Bronco to drive them back to their owner, the warrant said.

The witness said Harrington was following him in the blue Bronco when he heard a "smack" coming from behind him and saw several people raising their arms.

According to the warrant, the witness said he pulled over and asked Harrington if he ran someone over and Harrington replied "I don't know."

The witness said he tried to convince Harrington to return to the scene but Harrington told him he was "not going back to jail," the warrant said.

Harrington was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Days after the crash, Miami Beach Police learned that a probationary officer, Edward Cavalie, had been notified of the hit-and-run but failed to respond.

"Instead of adhering to our protocols by taking immediate action, Mr. Cavalie directed the civilians who reported the collision to enter the police station and file the report themselves. This response was negligent and a clear violation of our departmental policy," the police department said in a statement Wednesday. "After a comprehensive investigation, Mr. Cavalie's employment was terminated immediately."

"Mr. Cavalie's actions are not indicative of the dedication and professionalism of the hardworking men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department. It is critical to emphasize that every member of this department is held to the highest standards, and any behavior similar to that exhibited by Mr. Cavalie will not be tolerated. Our prayers remain with the victim of this tragic incident," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said in a statement.