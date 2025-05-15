Caught on Camera

Near miss: Video shows Miami building partially collapses, narrowly missing car

The building partially collapsed in just three seconds, with debris, wood, concrete and metal crashing down.

By Jamie Guirola

Surveillance video shows a building's overhang collapsing onto a busy road in Miami on Wednesday, narrowly missing a passing vehicle.

The partial collapse happened before 4:30 p.m. at an abandoned building on 7th Avenue near 32nd Street, between Wynwood and Allapattah.

In the video, the building partially collapsed in just three seconds, with debris, wood, concrete and metal crashing down. It narrowly misses a car, which swerved into the opposite lane. Other cars behind it also had to steer away from the debris.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and conducted a thorough search for any trapped victims.

The site was deemed all clear. Inspectors also found other structural damage and evacuated a residence in the back as a precaution in case of a secondary collapse. A family of three was living there and will stay with relatives.

The business next to the building just happened to close 15 minutes before.

The commissioner for this area also came out on site and said the abandoned building has been cited previously for unsafe conditions.

Officials spent hours cleaning the debris and part of the road was closed as a precaution.

