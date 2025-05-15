Near miss: Video shows Miami building partially collapses, narrowly missing car

Surveillance video shows a building's overhang collapsing onto a busy road in Miami on Wednesday, narrowly missing a passing vehicle.

The partial collapse happened before 4:30 p.m. at an abandoned building on 7th Avenue near 32nd Street, between Wynwood and Allapattah.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In the video, the building partially collapsed in just three seconds, with debris, wood, concrete and metal crashing down. It narrowly misses a car, which swerved into the opposite lane. Other cars behind it also had to steer away from the debris.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and conducted a thorough search for any trapped victims.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The site was deemed all clear. Inspectors also found other structural damage and evacuated a residence in the back as a precaution in case of a secondary collapse. A family of three was living there and will stay with relatives.

The business next to the building just happened to close 15 minutes before.

The commissioner for this area also came out on site and said the abandoned building has been cited previously for unsafe conditions.

Officials spent hours cleaning the debris and part of the road was closed as a precaution.