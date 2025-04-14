Video shows Miami-Dade deputy fatally shooting man who sheriff said pulled gun

Dramatic new surveillance video shows the deadly encounter between a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy and a man who was shot and killed by the deputy after authorities said he drew a gun.

The footage shows the deputy encountering the man outside a home in the area of Southwest 130th Avenue and 132nd Terrace in the Tuscany 3 Village neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the incident began when a woman called 911 to report a domestic dispute with her husband.

The video shows multiple deputies arriving and one approaching with a gun as the man gets out of an SUV.

The deputy is heard yelling at the man to get his hands up and asking if he has any guns.

The man appears to pull up his shirt and that's when the deputy shoots him. The man fell to the ground and the deputy shouted more commands then opened fire again.

The man was transported to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released but officials said he was between 25 and 35.

Residents of the Tuscany 3 Village community said they heard multiple gunshots.

"I believe it was four, then a pause, and then like another four,” said Ashley Arenares.

Across the street, resident Ulas Issi heard the shouting and the gunshots, and said he made sure his family stayed away from the windows.

"Yeah, it was a scary moment," Issi said.

Cordero-Stutz said the wife was on an open line in the 911 call that led to the shooting, and the dispatcher could hear there was a fight taking place in the background and that weapons were involved.

"She called 911 and unfortunately was caught up in this physical altercation, so she couldn’t talk on the 911. But our call-taker was able to hear what was going on and based on what was heard, the deputies were dispatched. She did tell the dispatcher that there were weapons, that he was armed, so our deputies arrived on the scene knowing that there were weapons involved," said Cordero-Stutz.

The sheriff's office later released photos of the suspect's handgun and holster that were recovered at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard practice in police shootings.