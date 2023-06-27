Video shows Miami-Dade employee being attacked by dogs

A Miami-Dade employee was hospitalized after she was attacked by two dogs Tuesday morning in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood in the 200 block of Southwest 9th Avenue in the City of Miami.

Video showed the employee being knocked to the ground as she's attacked by the two dogs. Another woman is seen jumping in to help and grabbing a traffic cone to try to keep the dogs away.

At one point, a man on a balcony shouts to the employee, "jump in the car, jump in the car!"

The employee was able to get into her car as the dogs ran away.

Miami Police officials said the victim was serving paperwork when she was bitten in the ear and the buttocks in the dog attack.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was in stable condition, Miami Fire Rescue officials said. Her identity wasn't released.

Police said they do not know what type of dogs bit the victim. Police later said there was no criminal aspect to the incident.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services dispatched an animal welfare officer to the scene.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.