Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee

A Miami landlord was caught on camera yelling racist slurs at a business employee in Wynwood and now that employee said he's ready to take legal action.

The incident happened back in March at Infinity Sports Institute on Northeast 24th Street.

Employee Jadon Gayle, a former college football star, was in charge of the facility the day the video was recorded.

Gayle said he was trying to resolve an issue with the landlords regarding a mold test.

"We need the rent!" one of the landlords said in the video.

"You need the rent for me to be able test for mold?" Gayle replied.

"Yes, you owe us rent, we need the rent," the man replied.

Hector Maradiaga, the CEO of Infinity Sports, said they've had ongoing issues with the people they rent the space from.

"There’s been an ongoing leak from the apartments upstairs, they supposedly mitigated it, they didn't do that," Maradiaga said. "There was an ongoing leak, so my business partner reached out and it wasn’t taken care of."

Gayle said things had been tense that day.

"They were being aggressive the entire time they were in there towards me, they were using a lot of racist terms," he said.

When they stepped outside, the situation escalated and that's when Gayle and Maradiaga said one of the building landlords started yelling racial slurs.

Video captured the incident and showed one of the property owners apparently trying to stop the other from making the racial slurs.

Gayle said now he doesn't even feel comfortable walking to and from his car before and after work.

"He's been coming around here parking, he's been looking in the building, he's still been working here, so I'm assuming there's been no repercussions for what he did to me," he said. "He's just been essentially trying to provoke and intimidate me."

NBC 6 contacted one of the property owners for comment but hasn't heard back.

Maradiaga said the business also has a separate legal dispute with the landlord.

"It’s appalling, it’s hurtful. And especially when it is status quo for them," he said. "We see how they treat their other tenants. Thankfully we do have the resources to protect our staff and protect ourselves."