‘I was concerned': Hollywood residents on edge after video shows Molotov cocktail tossed in neighborhood

People living in one Hollywood neighborhood are concerned after they said someone threw a Molotov cocktail onto their street. Earlier this week, police said they were investigating after a similar incident at a family owned restaurant.

It’s unclear if the same person is responsible or if both incidents are connected.

Michael Hoffman said on June 16, he went outside and found a broken beer bottle in the street. When he cleaned up the glass, he realized something wasn't right.

“I thought it was a little weird that the street got a stain from a beer bottle being thrown over the wall,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman watched his neighbors surveillance video and couldn't believe what he saw. He said someone threw a Molotov cocktail onto his street, steps away from his front door.

“If the trees didn't knock it down it could've been a Molotov cocktail at my doorstep or my neighbors,” Hoffman said. “At that point I was concerned.”

Eight days later and just a couple miles away, Hollywood Police said someone also lit a bottle on fire and threw it at Broadwalk Restaurant & Grill.

Surveillance video from June 24 shows a red car pulling up in an alley behind the restaurant. Once the car comes to a full stop, a man wearing dark clothing gets out, lights a bottle on fire, and throws it toward the back of the business. The arsonist then gets back in his car and takes off.

There was no damage to the structure of the business. Hollywood PD Detective Bureau is investigating this case.

“I just don't know what the connection would be but if it's that it's that,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said investigators closed his case, which he isn't happy about. He's asking police to follow up, before something worse happens.

“Is this the sign of someone who's more dangerous, should there be some sort of intervention, was it a kid,” Hoffman said.

NBC6 reached out to police and ATF and Hollywood Police Saturday afternoon.