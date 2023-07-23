Miami

Video shows moment 40-foot cruiser burns in Coconut Grove

The boat caught fire while sitting in a dock near Monty's Raw Bar.

Video from OnlyinDade shows a huge boat engulfed in flames while it was docked near Monty's Raw Bar restaurant in Coconut Grove on Friday.

According to a statement by Miami Fire, the fire started around 9:30 pm on a 40-foot cruiser and sustained "some melting in part of the engine."

City of Miami Fire were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to other boats.

The report stated that there were no injuries and no other property was destroyed in the fire.

