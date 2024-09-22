Video shows moments after SUV fell from I-95 in Miami, witnesses say

Shocking video captured the moments after witnesses said a vehicle fell off I-95 in Miami on Saturday.

Video from Only in Dade shows a mangled SUV and the moment a Good Samaritan helped a man out of the vehicle.

Cameras also captured major traffic backups nearby and debris scattered across the roadway.

Witnesses told NBC6 that the SUV ended up dangling on the structures below the overpass.

"The front was leaning against the bridge and the rear was leaning against another wall. The door was pretty much just hanging in the air – probably an 8-foot drop between him and the floor," Cristian Villalba said.

Villalba said he was giving out food to homeless people with members of his church before he heard the crash and rushed over to help.

"When we got there, we noticed that the car was technically in the air. It was leaning on the bridge. The man was a little confused. He wasn't really aware of where he was," Villalba said.

Villalba said the driver also couldn't get his seatbelt off, so a homeless man used a knife to free him.

"The gentleman was about to step out of the car and fall. So, that's when I got on the hood of the car and tried to pull him up from behind before he fell," he added.

NBC6 has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information on this crash.