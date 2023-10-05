Video shows naked man pleasuring himself outside Lauderhill family's home

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera pleasuring himself while completely naked on the back porch of a Lauderhill family's home.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the home in the 3400 block of Inverrary Boulevard West.

A young man who lives in the home said his father received a notification from a Ring camera and when he checked it out, he saw the naked man on their back porch.

The Ring video showed the man, wearing a mask and a head covering, pleasuring himself in the enclosed patio outside the home.

Lauderhill Police responded but were unable to find the man.

The son said it's shocking it happened in what he said is generally a safe community.

"It was something we didn't expect to happen, especially in this community," he said.

Police are searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-497-4700.