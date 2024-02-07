‘You'll be fine': Video shows now-pregnant inmate walking away after allegedly killing husband

Surveillance video shows a Homestead woman walking away after she allegedly fatally shot her husband — and now nearly two years later, she's asking to be released from jail because she's pregnant.

On Wednesday, Daisy Link appeared in front of a judge hoping to be placed on house arrest. Link is currently being held without a bond after allegedly shooting her husband in the right leg in June 2022.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC6 shows Link walking across a camera after shooting her husband, holding a gun, and saying, “I think I hit a major artery; you’ll be fine.”

A female inmate jailed under second-degree murder charges was impregnated while in custody — and how it happened is under investigation.

Nearly two years after the murder, Link became pregnant while inside the jail.

The inmate's mother told NBC6 her daughter told her a 23-year-old prisoner with a long rap sheet — including second-degree murder — and who she did not know, reportedly passed semen inside of a glove three times through an air conditioning vent in the jail wall.

What officially led to Link becoming pregnant is still a mystery. The Miami-Dade Department of Corrections has an internal and criminal investigation open for the matter.

Marlene Montaner, Link’s defense attorney, said her client “is not claiming and never has claimed there was any assault of any kind.”

However, the inmate who’s now 19 weeks pregnant, said she is lacking the prenatal services needed and hopes Judge Lody Jean grants her house arrest.

Last year, Judge Jean denied giving her a bond during an Arthur hearing. State attorneys are hoping the judge does not reconsider and called the defendant "dangerous."

“That defendant is the one that put herself in this position, by committing second-degree murder and by trying to get herself pregnant inside jail,” said Ruben Scolavino, one of the prosecutors on the case.

"(Link) has the ability to seek a doctor every day. She has appointments. She’s transported to her appointments. She will see opticians," Patricia Jones Cummings, who represents Miami Dade Corrections, said in response to the allegations. "There are doctors inside the facility so if there are any issues regarding her care or concern.”

Judge Jean is expected to hear more arguments this month before ruling.