Video Shows Pair Robbing Miami-Dade Man at Gunpoint in Front Yard

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who were caught on camera robbing a Miami-Dade man in his front yard.

The robbery happened around 5:15 p.m. on July 17 at the victim's home in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was outside in his front yard when the two suspects jumped a fence, pointed their handguns at him, and demanded his necklace.

The victim, in fear for his life, complied with their demands and handed over the chain, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident and showed the suspects fleeing on foot. The victim wasn't injured.

Police are searching for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.