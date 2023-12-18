Sawgrass Mills Mall

Video shows shoppers scramble after false reports of active shooter at Sawgrass Mills Mall

Sunrise Police responded to the mall and they did not confirmed whether a shooting occurred.

It was a scary situation at Sawgrass Mills Mall Sunday after panic unfolded following false reports of an active shooter.

Video from the incident shows dozens of frightened shoppers running for safety.

Sunrise Police responded to the mall, but they did not confirmed whether a shooting occurred.

Officials said there is no threat.

Police also said business has returned to normal and the mall was expected to open Monday morning.

