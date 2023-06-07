Video shows panther lurking outside woman's Southwest Florida home 

Cameras were rolling when a panther visited a woman's home in Southwest Florida on Sunday.

Video provided by Vendela Harold, who just moved to the Naples area six weeks ago, shows the big cat peeking through Harold’s backyard window.

NBC affiliate WBBH spoke with Harold about her surprise visitor.

“All of a sudden, I just get this intense feeling that something is staring at me," she said. "Really quick, I look over, and there he is. Just staring me down."

The feline was seen at 12th Avenue Southeast in the Golden Gate Estates neighborhood.

"It kinda looked like he wanted some popcorn and was enjoying the movie,” said Harold.

WBBH reports that the panther looked on at Harold's family and their three dogs for a few minutes before moving on to other areas nearby.

“Oh yeah, he welcomed me for sure! He did not look cute and cuddly. He looked like he wanted a snack. If I was outside, I would’ve been scared for my life,” said Harold

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, it’s rare to come across a panther since they are reclusive and reside in underdeveloped areas. Nevertheless, as the South Florida population continues to grow, there’s a greater risk of encountering a Florida panther.

Safety tips for a panther sighting in Florida

Here are some tips from the FWC that will keep you safe during an encounter with a panther:

Give the panther space

Do not run

Appear larger

Avoid bending over or crouching

Fight back if attacked

Keep children and pets close to you

If you’re concerned about or feel threatened by a panther, call 888-404-3922 (888-404-FWCC). FWC staff will aid with information about safely residing with panthers.

There were no injuries or altercations during this encounter.