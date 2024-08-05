Video shows partial building collapse in Little Havana due to impacts of Hurricane Debby

South Florida is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Debby.

The wicked weather brought heavy winds and rain causing a building to partially collapse in Little Havana.

Video taken of the building shows the second floor of a Miami-Dade Schools property sinking into itself.

"It was abandoned and it collapsed due to water damage, termites, etc,” said Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

According to Reyes, Florida Power and Light crews discovered the partial collapse of this unoccupied building after responding to a power outage in the area. People who live in the area told NBC6 the bad weather caused a transformer to blow.

"All of a sudden the little pa pa and the lights were flickering and our power went out," said Catalina Goode who lives in the area.

City of Miami building inspectors have declared the building an unsafe structure while they work to locate Miami Dade School facilities employees.

As a precaution, Miami police have shut down a portion of 22nd Avenue from 3rd street to 4th street.

"There’s a fear that if it collapses it will collapse toward 22nd Avenue," Reyes said.

"The building has not been in use for years. A structural engineer and contractor are headed to facility to evaluate the condition and secure the location," said Jaquelyn Diaz with Miami-Dade County Public Schools in a statement to NBC6. "Additionally, officers are on site to secure the area."